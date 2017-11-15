Murder Rate UP; HPD Hiring

The Huntington Police Department has announced that it is hiring. The planned addition to the force comes at an opportune time --- reports that the city's homicide rate has jumped to the highest in years.

The announcement to hire officers states:

The Huntington Police Department is now accepting applications from men and women seeking rewarding careers in law enforcement.



The mission of the Police Department is to provide the highest level of professional police service while preventing crime through problem-solving partnerships. The ability to achieve its mission is predicated on the recruitment and retention of the most highly-regarded and qualified individuals.



Applications are available in the City Clerk’s Office, located in Room 16 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., and online at www.hpdwv.com/recruit. Completed applications are to be submitted to the City Clerk.



Once the application period ends, applicants will undergo physical agility and written tests; background, polygraph and physical examinations; psychological testing; and an oral interview. Those who pass the testing and examination process will be included on the Policemen’s Civil Service Commission hiring list, which lasts up to three years or until it is exhausted.



The Police Department offers a starting base salary of $36,228 with paid vacation, sick leave, health benefits and participation in the Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System.



Information about future testing dates and locations will be posted at www.hpdwv.com/recruit.

Huntington has already reported 14 homicides in 2017, which is higher than 2016l, according to a Herald Dispatch report.This ties a 31 year high.

Lt. Hank Dial attributes the homicide rate to drugs and domestic violence.

Dial to the HD, "In Huntington, if you are going to be the victim of a homicide, it's highly likely it's because you're involved in the drug trade or in a domestic violence situation."

The FBI reports that there was an 8.6% increase in homicides nationwide between 2015-2016. The per capita for a city of 50,000 is 3.4.

Dial told the HD that eight homicides were drug related, three domestic violence and four to intoxication. Nine cases have resulted in eleven arrests, Dial said.

For further info visit:

http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/huntington-s-homicide-rate-the-highe...