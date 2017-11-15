Rembering the Night in 1970 when Marshall Lost its Football Team IMAGES

On a rainy night in November 1970, calls began to Huntington residents. First, they were rumors. A plane had crashed. There could be survivors.

As the evening progressed, evidence recovered from the flames confirmed the worst --- it was the chartered Southern Airways jet bring the Marshall team home from its North Carolina game.

All passengers --- team members, coaches, supporters, flight staff --- died.

Marshall honors the 75 each year on Nov. 14. The fountain is turned off for the winter which symbolizes the deaths of the passengers. The spring ceremony symbolizes the new life and promised resurrection.

The image gallery comes from Mayor Steve Williams office. He was a member of the "young Thundering Herd" which took the field in the first seasons beginning in 1971 --- a team of freshmen that was not expected to win a game. The challenge was to play in spite of tragedy.

The fountain ceremony was live streamed. You can view it here:

https://livestream.com/marshallu/events/7933668

Former HNN photographer Chris Spencer took the only surviving photo of Marshall's touchdown pass which propelled them to a win over Xavier in 1971. Their only win of the season.

A few of Spencer's photo(s) were assembled in the credit sequence of "We Are Marshall." Since he assisted filmmakers in getting movie clearance forms signed by many family survivors, he had a credit in We Are Marshall. Mary Viola, co-producer, invited him to walk the red carpet with other celebrities.

HNN news editor and Kindred Communications founder Mike Kirtner both worked at WMUL-FM that night. Both went to Tri State Airport anticipating rescue stories. Unfortunately, it was a "recovery" circumstance. Former Huntington Mayor Kim Wolfe assisted in recovery operations.