What you Didn't Know Justice League Preview

Highly anticipated, the Justice League of America Warner Bros. tentpole represents a coming together that spans decades. Likely, only true fans of comic books --- especially in the Golden and Silver Ages--- know some of the history.

The Golden Age occurred during World War II. Although I wasn't living, I have seen and held comics from that era. The Justice Society of America appeared in All Star (DC Universe) Comics. The team included mostly heroes that did not have their own books, i.e. Spectre, Sandman, Black Canary, Hourman, Flash and others. Later, additional characters joined.

Timely Comic (a predecessor of Marvel) featured their All Winner's Squad. Those heroes included Captain America and the Human Torch.

But with the end of the war, so to the patriotic thought of super beings saving the world from destruction. Aside from staples like Superman , Batman and Wonder Woman; the heroes became extinct.

During the 60s, DC and Marvel ignited a Silver Age revival. The Justice League of America (Martian Manhunter, Aquaman, Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Flash, Atom, Wonder Woman) battled DC villains. Stan Lee would form the Avengers (Iron Man , Ant Man, Hulk, and others) to rival the JLA.

Comic publishing history includes some derivations such as the Legion of Super heroes , perhaps, an X Man foreshadow or a 'try out' vehicle for potential new heroes for their own comic titles.

Screen Rant had access to discussions with some of the JLA filmmakers during the early stages. They have also published several in depth articles concerning.... the team's history and some small items to look for at the new movie.

Quickly, you'll visit Aquaman's underwater kingdom, Atlantis and be introduced to new characters including Mera.

Batman will don a new suit, so will Wonder Woman.

Cyborg has a role as a member.

Steppenwolf will be the villain.

The JLA will have their own plane.

Superman will be in the movie.

Artist Jack Kirby highly influenced the artistic concepts.

Upcoming movie release dates: The Flash on March 16, 2018; Aquaman on July 27, 2018; an untitled DC Film on October 5, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Justice League 2 on June 14, 2019; an untitled DC film on November 1, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.

And, here's the world premiere on You Tube:

