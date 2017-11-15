WV Names Young Guns

The inductees were honored at a reception at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston on November 14. The sponsors for the event were the Jefferson County Convention & Visitors Bureau and United Bank. During the reception, WVE’s Fall 2017 education issue was unveiled, featuring Christian Asam, president of the Bavarian Inn and 2018 Young Gun, on the cover.

The inductees of the 2018 class are: Jenelle Armstrong, utility division manager at The Thrasher Group; Christian Asam, president of the Bavarian Inn; Brad Close, member-manager at Bradley, Thomas & Matthew Close CPAs, PLLC; Rachel Coffman, vice president and director of creative services at TSG Consulting; Jason Harshbarger, natural gas storage technical specialist III for Dominion Energy Transmission and member of the West Virginia House of Delegates; Jan Pattishall, senior vice president and director of enterprise services of WesBanco Bank, Inc.; Kristen Queen, member at Murray, Queen & Company PLLC; Kate Reed, alumni coordinator for Leadership West Virginia; Jamie Summers-Brown, president and CEO of Bricks Without Straw; and Curtis Wilkerson, owner of Orion Strategies.

WVE’s annual Young Guns honors program recognizes 10 outstanding West Virginians age 43 or younger who have accomplished great things in both their careers and communities. Honorees must have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position for at least two years and must actively participate in community service.

“It is always an honor to highlight successful West Virginians, and this year’s class of Young Guns is no exception,” says Kensie Hamilton Fauber, partner and editor in chief at West Virginia Executive magazine. “Our magazine’s mission is to bring positive attention to the great people of the Mountain State and the amazing things they are doing in their careers and their communities every day. With driven, successful West Virginians all around the state like our Young Guns, past and present, our future looks very bright.”

If you know a leader who is changing their industry and community, nominate them for next year’s class. Nominations for the Young Guns Class of 2019 are due August 15, 2018 and may be submitted through the nomination form at www.wvexecutive.com/nominate-a-young-gun.

West Virginia Executive, the state’s premier business publication, was founded in 1998. The quarterly publication strives to provide quality, in-depth business news coverage and highlight growth and development within the Mountain State.