Kidney Care Available at Marshall Health - Teays Valley

Marshall Health has expanded its services at its Teays Valley location to include kidney and hypertension care.

Sheena Surindran, M.D., a practicing nephrologist and assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, is now seeing patients at Marshall Health-Teays Valley located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.

Surindran specializes in chronic renal failure, hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, renal transplant management, acute kidney injury, medical management of kidney stones, difficult-to-treat hypertension and other conditions related to the kidneys.

Surindran is a fellowship-trained, board-certified nephrologist who completed her medical degree at the Academy of Medical Sciences at the University of Calicut (India), followed by residencies at Kettering General Hospital in the United Kingdom and Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She followed her residency training with a two-year nephrology fellowship at New York University in New York City.

Surindran joined Marshall Health in 2015 and has been practicing full time at its Pleasant Valley Hospital location in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, where she will continue seeing patients, as well as caring for inpatients at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St Mary’s Medical Center. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialty certification in nephrology.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Marshall Internal Medicine at 304-691-6910