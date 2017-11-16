Most read
- BREAKING ... WV Supreme Court Upholds Huntington Sanitary Board Decision
- Rembering the Night in 1970 when Marshall Lost its Football Team IMAGES
- WV Names Young Guns
- West Virginia’s buck and antlerless deer firearms seasons open Nov. 20
- Man Reportedly Shot in Stomach at Huntington's Rotary Gardens
- Titanic Returns to the Big Screen for 20-Year Anniversary in Exclusive Dolby Cinema at AMC Engagement
- Kidney Care Available at Marshall Health - Teays Valley
- West Virginia Executive to Name Young Guns Class of 2018
- JLA FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Rolls JLA in Four Auditoriums, Opens Wonder, animated Star
- Indie Film Festival Awards Feature Film Financing To Ten Year Old Girl & Dad
BREAKING ... WV Supreme Court Upholds Huntington Sanitary Board Decision
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 00:43 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
"As we have discussed, insufficiency of or noncompliance with public notice required under West Virginia Code § 24-2-11 is within the jurisdiction of the PSC, not the circuit court. " The court ruled: "SWVA’s failure to meet the third element required for mandamus to issue, we have also discussed that “[t]he general rule is that where an administrative remedy is provided by statute or by rules and regulations having the force and effect of law, relief must be sought from the administrative body, and such remedy must be exhausted before the courts will act.” Further, we have explained that “[p]roceedings in equity for injunctions cannot be maintained where there is an administrative remedy provided by statute which is adequate and will furnish proper remedy.” Thus, the circuit court did not err in denying the writ of mandamus or in denying injunctive relief on the grounds that SWVA had another remedy at law that had not been exhausted. "
The opinion is below in PDF.