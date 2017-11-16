"Justice League" set to Rattle Boxoffice, Topple Thor from #1

 Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 01:21 Updated 9 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The long awaited DC universe "Justice League of America" comes to screens this week amid the usual suspects that accompany film's concerning D.C. characters. Marvel, of course, has a tradition of receiving overwhelmingly positive input and review, but Batman, Superman and D.C. character films generally have mixed results.

JLA likely will be no exception, but the tentpole will overcome criticism as fans will flock to see Wonder Woman's first film since the stunning success of her summer flick and to see the resurrection of Superman after his death in "Batman v. Superman."

Social media and fans will determine the "legs" (favorable reaction carrying over beyond the opening weeks) of "Justice League," which will rule cinema attendance until Disney opens "Star Wars Last Jedi" in mid-December.

Two film open as counter programming to JLA: the animated "Star" and the family friendly inspirational "Wonder."

Nearly all cinemas will have "Justice League" rolling in one or more auditoriums in 2D and 3D. Advance tickets are on sale.

Since Thursday, Nov. 23 celebrates Thanksgiving, Disney's newest animated film, "Coco" opens on Wednesday, Nov. 22. That means showtime changes and TUESDAY will be the end date, not Thursday, for certain hold overs.

Coco has the distinction of a new "Frozen" related short accompanying the feature.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will open in US theaters ahead of Disney•Pixar‘s Coco this month. Josh Gad, voices Olaf.

The upcoming short will seemingly set up the forthcoming Frozen sequel, which is slated for a November 27, 2019 release. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ untitled feature-length follow-up to the hit film reunites filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck and Peter Del Vecho with the Grammy- and Oscar-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

NEW THIS WEEK

JUSTICE LEAGUE

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash - it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

STAR

In Sony Pictures Animation's The Star, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told - the first Christmas.

 WONDER

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.

 CONTINUING FROM LAST WEEK

 

DADDY'S HOME 2: Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad's ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS: What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

 

SHOWTIMES

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

FLASHBACK SERIES  SUN & WED  3:30-8:00 PM

 


 FLASHBACK SERIES SUNDAY NOV 19 & 22 @ 3:30 & 8:00 P.M. 

 

Relive the magic (or experience the thrill for the first time) of seeing Harry Potter’s first adventure on the big screen. Harry is a new student at Hogwart’s School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, where he must face the dreaded “He Who Must Not Be Named.” Daniel Radcliffe stars as the 11-year-old wizard destined for greatness, and Rupert Grint and Emma Watson play his best friends Ron and Hermione. (“She needs to sort out her priorities!”) Rated PG

 

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16 

- Huntington, WV


 


STARTS FRIDAY

 Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM3:00PM4:00PM5:30PM6:00PM7:00PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM 

 Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation 
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM 

 Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama 
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM 

 (PG-13) Comedy 
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM12:20PM2:20PM3:20PM4:45PM6:20PM7:10PM8:50PM9:35PM 

 Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama 
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM 

 Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM 

 Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy 
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM 

 Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror 
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM3:45PM7:25PM9:55PM 

 

Fri & Sat: 1:15, 3:45, 7:25, 9:55

Sun: 1:15, 7:25, 9:55

Mon: 1:15, 3:45, 7:25, 9:55

Tue: 1:15, 3:45, 9:55




 Trailer ▶

Let There Be Light (PG-13)

Drama 
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese

DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:05PM6:15PM8:55PM 

 Trailer ▶

Geostorm (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:35PM6:05PM9:05PM 

 

Fri & Sat: 12:55, 3:35, 6:05, 9:05

Sun: 12:55, 3:35

Mon & Tue: 12:55, 3:35, 6:05, 9:05




 Trailer ▶

Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Horror 
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela

DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:25PM4:55PM7:15PM9:40PM 

 Trailer ▶

It (R)

Horror 
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis

DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM

 

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
CHARLESTON, WV



Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM3:00PM4:00PM5:30PM6:00PM7:00PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM7:00PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:25PM

Fri & Sat: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:25 Sun: 6:55, 9:25

Mon: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:25

TUES 4:35, 9:25

Trailer ▶

Let There Be Light (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese

DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM

Fri & Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25

Sun: 12:25, 3:25

Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Trailer ▶

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White

DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM

BECKLEY WV

MARQUEE GALLERIA 14
Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM3:00PM4:00PM5:30PM6:00PM7:00PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3DReserved Seating 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55AM12:10PM2:20PM3:10PM4:45PM6:10PM7:10PM9:10PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:25PM9:55PM



Trailer ▶

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White

DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:45PM3:45PM6:35PM9:05PM

Fri & Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:35, 9:05

Sun: 12:45, 3:45 M

Mon: 12:45, 3:45, 6:35, 9:05

Tue: 12:45, 3:45, 9:05

Trailer ▶

Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela

DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM2:35PM5:00PM7:35PM10:00PM

Fri & Sat: 11:45 AM, 2:35, 5:00, 7:35, 10:00

Sun: 11:45 AM, 7:35, 10:00

Mon & Tue: 11:45 AM, 2:35, 5:00, 7:35, 10:00

TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14

    Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM3:00PM4:00PM5:30PM6:30PM7:00PM8:15PM9:15PM9:45PM 3D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM12:20PM2:20PM3:20PM4:45PM6:20PM7:10PM8:50PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:25PM9:45PM

Fri & Sat: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:45

Sun: 12:25, 7:25, 9:45

 

Mon: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:45

 

Tue: 12:25, 2:45, 9:45
Trailer ▶

Let There Be Light (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese

DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM  
Trailer ▶

Thank You For Your Service (R)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Miles Teller, Joe Cole

DIRECTOR
Jason Hall

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM  Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15 Sun: 12:40, 3:40 Mon & Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

MARQUEE NICHOLS SHOWPLACE

Justice League (PG-13) Fri: 7:00 PM Sat - Tue: 1:00, 7:00

Justice League in 3D (PG-13) Fri - Tue: 4:00, 9:45

Wonder (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13) Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 Sat - Tue: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40



WELCH, WV
MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3
Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 7:00PM 3D 4:00PM9:45PM

DADDY'S HOME 2

THOR


WYTHVILLE, VA/ BLUEFIELD WV
MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8

Justice League (PG-13) Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Justice League in 3D (PG-13) Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 The Star (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:45, 9:00 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:45, 9:00 Mon & Tue: 4:30, 6:45, 9:00 Wonder (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13) Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 Mon & Tue: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13) Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Mon: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Tue: 3:40, 9:40 A Bad Moms Christmas (R) Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 Mon & Tue: 4:50, 7:20, 9:50

 

