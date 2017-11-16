"Justice League" set to Rattle Boxoffice, Topple Thor from #1

The long awaited DC universe "Justice League of America" comes to screens this week amid the usual suspects that accompany film's concerning D.C. characters. Marvel, of course, has a tradition of receiving overwhelmingly positive input and review, but Batman, Superman and D.C. character films generally have mixed results.

JLA likely will be no exception, but the tentpole will overcome criticism as fans will flock to see Wonder Woman's first film since the stunning success of her summer flick and to see the resurrection of Superman after his death in "Batman v. Superman."

Social media and fans will determine the "legs" (favorable reaction carrying over beyond the opening weeks) of "Justice League," which will rule cinema attendance until Disney opens "Star Wars Last Jedi" in mid-December.

Two film open as counter programming to JLA: the animated "Star" and the family friendly inspirational "Wonder."

Nearly all cinemas will have "Justice League" rolling in one or more auditoriums in 2D and 3D. Advance tickets are on sale.

Since Thursday, Nov. 23 celebrates Thanksgiving, Disney's newest animated film, "Coco" opens on Wednesday, Nov. 22. That means showtime changes and TUESDAY will be the end date, not Thursday, for certain hold overs.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash - it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

In Sony Pictures Animation's The Star, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told - the first Christmas.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.

DADDY'S HOME 2: Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad's ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS: What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Relive the magic (or experience the thrill for the first time) of seeing Harry Potter's first adventure on the big screen. Harry is a new student at Hogwart's School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, where he must face the dreaded "He Who Must Not Be Named." Daniel Radcliffe stars as the 11-year-old wizard destined for greatness, and Rupert Grint and Emma Watson play his best friends Ron and Hermione. ("She needs to sort out her priorities!") Rated PG

Justice League (PG-13)

Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa



The Star (PG)

Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key



Wonder (PG)

Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson



Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson



Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench



Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba



A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines



Jigsaw (R)

Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell



Let There Be Light (PG-13)

Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese



Geostorm (PG-13)

Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish



Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela



It (R)

Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis



