Most read
- BREAKING ... WV Supreme Court Upholds Huntington Sanitary Board Decision
- WV Names Young Guns
- Rembering the Night in 1970 when Marshall Lost its Football Team IMAGES
- Kidney Care Available at Marshall Health - Teays Valley
- West Virginia’s buck and antlerless deer firearms seasons open Nov. 20
- Titanic Returns to the Big Screen for 20-Year Anniversary in Exclusive Dolby Cinema at AMC Engagement
- Man Reportedly Shot in Stomach at Huntington's Rotary Gardens
- JLA FIRST TIMES: Marquee Pullman Rolls JLA in Four Auditoriums, Opens Wonder, animated Star
- ‘This Is Unacceptable’: ProPublica Story on Bankruptcy in Memphis Prompts City Council Soul-Searching
- Indie Film Festival Awards Feature Film Financing To Ten Year Old Girl & Dad
"Justice League" set to Rattle Boxoffice, Topple Thor from #1
JLA likely will be no exception, but the tentpole will overcome criticism as fans will flock to see Wonder Woman's first film since the stunning success of her summer flick and to see the resurrection of Superman after his death in "Batman v. Superman."
Social media and fans will determine the "legs" (favorable reaction carrying over beyond the opening weeks) of "Justice League," which will rule cinema attendance until Disney opens "Star Wars Last Jedi" in mid-December.
Two film open as counter programming to JLA: the animated "Star" and the family friendly inspirational "Wonder."
Nearly all cinemas will have "Justice League" rolling in one or more auditoriums in 2D and 3D. Advance tickets are on sale.
Since Thursday, Nov. 23 celebrates Thanksgiving, Disney's newest animated film, "Coco" opens on Wednesday, Nov. 22. That means showtime changes and TUESDAY will be the end date, not Thursday, for certain hold overs.
Coco has the distinction of a new "Frozen" related short accompanying the feature.
The upcoming short will seemingly set up the forthcoming Frozen sequel, which is slated for a November 27, 2019 release. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ untitled feature-length follow-up to the hit film reunites filmmakers Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck and Peter Del Vecho with the Grammy- and Oscar-winning songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Read more at http://www.comingsoon.net/movies/features/902809-olafs-frozen-adventure-things-we-learned-from-the-early-press-day#RXMqQvHYtepLeATT.99
NEW THIS WEEK
JUSTICE LEAGUE
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash - it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
STAR
In Sony Pictures Animation's The Star, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told - the first Christmas.
WONDER
Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out.
CONTINUING FROM LAST WEEK
DADDY'S HOME 2: Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad's ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS: What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.
SHOWTIMES
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
FLASHBACK SERIES SUN & WED 3:30-8:00 PM
FLASHBACK SERIES SUNDAY NOV 19 & 22 @ 3:30 & 8:00 P.M.
Relive the magic (or experience the thrill for the first time) of seeing Harry Potter’s first adventure on the big screen. Harry is a new student at Hogwart’s School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, where he must face the dreaded “He Who Must Not Be Named.” Daniel Radcliffe stars as the 11-year-old wizard destined for greatness, and Rupert Grint and Emma Watson play his best friends Ron and Hermione. (“She needs to sort out her priorities!”) Rated PG
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16
- Huntington, WV
STARTS FRIDAY
Justice League (PG-13)
Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM3:00PM4:00PM5:30PM6:00PM7:00PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)
Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)
Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM12:20PM2:20PM3:20PM4:45PM6:20PM7:10PM8:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)
Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)
Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)
Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Jigsaw (R)
Horror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM3:45PM7:25PM9:55PM
Fri & Sat: 1:15, 3:45, 7:25, 9:55
Sun: 1:15, 7:25, 9:55
Mon: 1:15, 3:45, 7:25, 9:55
Tue: 1:15, 3:45, 9:55
Let There Be Light (PG-13)
Drama
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese
DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:05PM6:15PM8:55PM
Trailer ▶
Geostorm (PG-13)
Action/Adventure
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Katheryn Winnick, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Dean Devlin
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:35PM6:05PM9:05PM
Fri & Sat: 12:55, 3:35, 6:05, 9:05
Sun: 12:55, 3:35
Mon & Tue: 12:55, 3:35, 6:05, 9:05
Happy Death Day (PG-13)
Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:25PM4:55PM7:15PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)
Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
CHARLESTON, WV
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM3:00PM4:00PM5:30PM6:00PM7:00PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM7:00PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Jigsaw (R)Horror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 2:15PM4:35PM6:55PM9:25PM
Fri & Sat: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:25 Sun: 6:55, 9:25
Mon: 2:15, 4:35, 6:55, 9:25
TUES 4:35, 9:25
Trailer ▶
Let There Be Light (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese
DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
Fri & Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Sun: 12:25, 3:25
Mon & Tue: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:25
Trailer ▶
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM
BECKLEY WV
MARQUEE GALLERIA 14
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM3:00PM4:00PM5:30PM6:00PM7:00PM8:15PM8:45PM9:45PM 3DReserved Seating 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55AM12:10PM2:20PM3:10PM4:45PM6:10PM7:10PM9:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Jigsaw (R)Horror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:25PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Tyler Perry, Inanna Sarkis, Brock O'Hurn, Diamond White
DIRECTOR
Tyler Perry
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:45PM3:45PM6:35PM9:05PM
Fri & Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:35, 9:05
Sun: 12:45, 3:45 M
Mon: 12:45, 3:45, 6:35, 9:05
Tue: 12:45, 3:45, 9:05
Trailer ▶
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM2:35PM5:00PM7:35PM10:00PM
Fri & Sat: 11:45 AM, 2:35, 5:00, 7:35, 10:00
Sun: 11:45 AM, 7:35, 10:00
Mon & Tue: 11:45 AM, 2:35, 5:00, 7:35, 10:00
TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV
MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 11:30AM12:00PM1:00PM2:30PM3:00PM4:00PM5:30PM6:30PM7:00PM8:15PM9:15PM9:45PM 3D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM12:20PM2:20PM3:20PM4:45PM6:20PM7:10PM8:50PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Jigsaw (R)Horror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:25PM9:45PM
Fri & Sat: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:45
Sun: 12:25, 7:25, 9:45
Mon: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:45
Tue: 12:25, 2:45, 9:45
Trailer ▶
Let There Be Light (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Kevin Sorbo, Sam Sorbo, Daniel Roebuck, Donielle Artese
DIRECTOR
Kevin Sorbo
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Thank You For Your Service (R)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Miles Teller, Joe Cole
DIRECTOR
Jason Hall
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM Fri & Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15 Sun: 12:40, 3:40 Mon & Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:15
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
MARQUEE NICHOLS SHOWPLACE
Justice League (PG-13) Fri: 7:00 PM Sat - Tue: 1:00, 7:00
Justice League in 3D (PG-13) Fri - Tue: 4:00, 9:45
Wonder (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat - Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13) Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 Sat - Tue: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat - Tue: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
WELCH, WV
MARQUEE MCDOWELL 3
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 7:00PM 3D 4:00PM9:45PM
DADDY'S HOME 2
THOR
WYTHVILLE, VA/ BLUEFIELD WV
MARQUEE WYTHEVILLE 8
Justice League (PG-13) Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Sat & Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Mon & Tue: 4:00, 7:00, 9:45 Justice League in 3D (PG-13) Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 Sat & Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 Mon & Tue: 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 The Star (PG) Fri: 4:30, 6:45, 9:00 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:10, 4:30, 6:45, 9:00 Mon & Tue: 4:30, 6:45, 9:00 Wonder (PG) Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Mon & Tue: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30 Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13) Fri: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 Sat & Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:20, 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 Mon & Tue: 4:45, 7:10, 9:35 Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13) Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Sat & Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Mon & Tue: 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13) Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Mon: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40 Tue: 3:40, 9:40 A Bad Moms Christmas (R) Fri: 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 Sat & Sun: 11:50 AM, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 Mon & Tue: 4:50, 7:20, 9:50