Huntington Nominated for WV Living Awards

 Thursday, November 16, 2017
Huntington Nominated for WV Living Awards
Huntington has been nominated for four 2017 Best of West Virginia awards by WV Living: Best Town for Foodies, Best Town for the Arts, Best Town Transformation and Best Mayor.


Voting is open now through Nov. 20. Visit www.wvliving.com/bowv/ to cast your vote!

Winners will be announced in the Winter issue of WV Living in mid-December.
