Huntington Nominated for WV Living Awards

Huntington has been nominated for four 2017 Best of West Virginia awards by WV Living: Best Town for Foodies, Best Town for the Arts, Best Town Transformation and Best Mayor.





Voting is open now through Nov. 20. Visit



Winners will be announced in the Winter issue of WV Living in mid-December. Voting is open now through Nov. 20. Visit www.wvliving.com/bowv/ to cast your vote!Winners will be announced in the Winter issue of WV Living in mid-December.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus