Free Parking Days Announced for Downtown Huntington

The City of Huntington will offer the following free parking days in downtown Huntington to encourage holiday shopping:

• Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 23-26

• Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1-3

• Friday through Sunday, Dec. 8-10

• Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15-17

• Friday through Sunday, Dec. 22-24

These free parking days are for all metered parking spaces in the downtown (except for inside Pullman Square); for the public parking garage on 3rd Avenue between 7th and 8th streets (across from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena); and for the public parking lots in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue, at the corner of 4th Avenue and 8th Street, on 6th Avenue and 8th Street (next to China Garden), and on 10th Street between 3rd Avenue and Veterans Memorial Boulevard (next to Red Lobster).