Geek Computer Security Conference Slated in Chareston
The conference will include training and discussion panels for Information Security and IT personnel on topics ranging from Ransomware Prevention, Securing home networks, Mobile Forensics, to Python Coding and more.
For a complete schedule of events, please visit http://securewv.com/schedule.html .
Registration costs are $50 for adults, $35 for students (with valid IDs) and include all training and panel discussions.
The 304 Geeks is a West Virginia based community tech organization aimed at educating the public and IT professionals in information security.
Online ticket and registration can be found at http://securewv.com/registration.html