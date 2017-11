Attorney General Morrisey and WVSSAC Opioid Abuse Prevention Initiative Surpasses 100th Game

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and his office’s partnership with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has reached student athletes, fans and school officials at more than 100 high school football games across the state.





A total of 52 gridiron matchups were featured as an “Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week” during the 2017 regular season, the initiative’s second consecutive year. Plans are in the works for additional opportunities in the future.



“This has been a fantastic way to reach our state with valuable and lifesaving information,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Community-centered events offer a great chance to educate everyone as to the need to use non-opioid pain management therapy as a first-line therapy option.”



Throughout each week the initiative engaged with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia. Field representatives discussed the dangers of opioid use with the respective coaches and provided educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.



Each week culminated with the Attorney General’s Office staffing an information booth at the select sporting event to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials.



"We're proud to partner with Attorney General Morrisey to educate communities on the opioid epidemic and steer student-athletes toward non-opioid treatment options,” said Bernie Dolan, executive director for the WVSSAC. “Educating them on other possibilities is vital to preventing them from ever starting down the path of potential addiction."



The initiative follows the Attorney General teaming with several groups to tackle opioid use in high school athletics, including the WVSSAC and the West Virginia Board of Medicine.



Opioid painkillers may temporarily relieve pain, but do nothing to address the underlying injury and can have serious side effects. The medication also carries striking similarities to heroin.



The Attorney General and his partners worry the unnecessary usage of opioid painkillers to treat athletic injuries could lead to increased dependence, abuse and addiction. In fact, a New York University study found, “three-quarters of high school heroin users started with a prescription opioid.”



This initiative pushes other forms of pain management. Alternatives include physical therapy, non-opioid painkillers, acupuncture, massage therapy and over-the-counter medication.



Parents and caregivers are urged to discuss alternative treatment plans with their child’s healthcare provider. If an opioid proves necessary, they are encouraged to strictly use the medication as directed, closely monitor their child’s use, safely dispose of any unused pills and talk about the inherent dangers of misuse, abuse and sharing.

