BREAKING... Four Shot, including Police Officer, During Charleston Burglary

 Friday, November 17, 2017 - 00:59 Updated 9 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Multiple sources are reporting that four people have been shot --- one fatally --- following a robbery in the 600 block of Albert Street in Charleston. A police officer was shot, but was uninjured due to a bullet proof vest.  

Story is developing. The report came in about 11 p.m. Thursday night, Nov. 16, following a home invasion that involved five intruders --- four black, one white. The homeowner escaped. 

Three of the intruders were shot, but no word on the seriousness of their injuries or their names. 

