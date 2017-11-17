BREAKING... Four Shot, including Police Officer, During Charleston Burglary

Multiple sources are reporting that four people have been shot --- one fatally --- following a robbery in the 600 block of Albert Street in Charleston. A police officer was shot, but was uninjured due to a bullet proof vest.

Story is developing. The report came in about 11 p.m. Thursday night, Nov. 16, following a home invasion that involved five intruders --- four black, one white. The homeowner escaped.

Three of the intruders were shot, but no word on the seriousness of their injuries or their names.