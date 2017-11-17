Most read
Dutch Miller Sponsoring Huntington Christmas Parade
Friday, November 17, 2017
Additional sponsors include the City of Huntington and the Cabell County Commission.
The Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights is organized by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Downtown Live Committee and presented the second Saturday of December.
The parade will begin on 4th Avenue and 12th Street and end at 3rd Avenue and 11th Street. Attendees can stay warm inside with a cup of hot chocolate at Huntington's Kitchen, 911 3rd Ave., which will offer free hot chocolate from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Chef Marty Emerson will host a hot chocolate bar for children of all ages.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 304-525-5131.