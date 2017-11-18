Most read
- Former Huntington Police Chief Skip Holbrook Among First to Use Overdose Tracking Ap
- BREAKING... Four Shot, including Police Officer, During Charleston Burglary
- Huntington Mayor Williams Participates in Drug Education Summit
- Mayor Williams Receives Gift from Healing Meeting
- UPDATED ... WV Supreme Court Upholds Huntington Sanitary Board Decision
- Charlotte pain pill dealer pleads guilty to federal drug charge
- Dutch Miller Sponsoring Huntington Christmas Parade
- Attorney General Morrisey and WVSSAC Opioid Abuse Prevention Initiative Surpasses 100th Game
- Free Parking Days Announced for Downtown Huntington
- FIRST LOOK: An Action Filled, Slightly Tongue in Cheeck "Justice League" Inspires
"Disney Parks Celebration" Airs Christmas Day
Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 04:48 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Hosts Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey and co-host Jesse Palmer take viewers on a magical ride down Main Street, U.S.A. and beyond. The Christmas Day celebration will be brighter than ever before, bringing together the beloved Christmas Day parade, magical musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and heartwarming family stories to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.