"Disney Parks Celebration" Airs Christmas Day

This Christmas, Disney Parks celebrates the joy of the holiday season on Christmas Day with "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration" airs MONDAY, DECEMBER 25 (10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EST, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST).

Hosts Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey and co-host Jesse Palmer take viewers on a magical ride down Main Street, U.S.A. and beyond. The Christmas Day celebration will be brighter than ever before, bringing together the beloved Christmas Day parade, magical musical performances, surprise celebrity guests and heartwarming family stories to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.