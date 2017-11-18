Most read
Ohio Supreme Justice Discusses "Purity Test" for Political Candidates, then Retreats
Now can we get back to discussing legalizing marijuana and opening the state hospital network to combat the opioid crisis. I am sooooo disappointed by this national feeding frenzy about sexual indiscretions decades ago.
Peace.”
After a wave of outrage, the justice tried to walk it back a bit.
Not before explaining to the Cincinnati Enquirer that "the purity test of the moment will chase some good candidates away."
He added:
"I understand that concern because sexual harassment and criminal sexual acts are clearly a problem in America," he said. But "the feeding frenzy in the media has now got us to the point that Al Franken, (who) committed no criminal act, is equated with Roy Moore, who probably did."
In the Facebook revision he asked for people to "lighten up:"
"When a United States Senator commits a non criminal act of indiscretion; and when it is brought to his attention he immediately has the integrity to apologize; and the apology is accepted by the victim: IT IS WRONG for the dogs of war to leap onto his back and demand his resignation from the United States Senate. It is morally wrong," O'Neill wrote.
"And as an aside for all you sanctimonious judges who are demanding my resignation, hear this. I was a civil right lawyer actively prosecuting sexual harassment cases on behalf of the Attorney General's Office before Anita Hill and before you were born."
"Lighten up folks," he finished. "This is how Democrats remain in the minority."