BREAKING... Armed Robbery Reported @ Dollar General; Power Outages in Cabell, Wayne County

An armed robbery occurred about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Dollar General convenience store on Norway Avenue. Capt. Hank Dial confirmed that a suspect fled on foot. No arrests have been made. In addition, Appalachian Power has reported outages in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Kanawha Counties --- likely from the heavy winds.

