BREAKING... Marshall Loses on 2-seconds left Field Goal 9-7

Marshall University has lost to the UTSA Roadrunners 9-7, following a field goal with two seconds remaining. The Herd trailed 6-0 until late in the Fourth Quarter, when Lyton connected to push ahead 7-6. But a 40 yard field goal with two seconds left nailed it for the Roadrunners.

