Red Lobster Sues HMDA for Parking Contract Breach
A car caravan from Huntington drove to Lexington, Ky., the nearest Red Lobster to show support for the chain.
Later, Red Lobster located in Huntington as part of the urban renewal program. Their location is just across from what is now Pullman Square in a spot near the entrance to Harris Riverfront Park and behind the former Mack and Daves.
As part of the agreement to locate in Huntington, the city agreed to provide at least 112 parking spaces near the restaurant. A city owned lot behind Mack and Dave's provided the necessary parking.
However, when the City of Huntington conveyed the property to HMDA in 2015, HMDA barred public access for parking , according to a recently filed Cabell County Circuit Court complaint and the WV Record. The complaint states that restaurant patrons now have access to only 18 spaces.
The suit asks that the HMDA lot be re-opened for public access per the agreement.