Thanksgiving City Hall Closing; Garbage Delay; HMDA Meeting Cancelled

 Monday, November 20, 2017

City Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Household garbage service will be on a normal schedule Monday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Nov. 22. Thursday and Friday service will be on a one-day delay, running Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25

In addition, the November meeting of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 has been cancelled. 

