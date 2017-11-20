Thanksgiving City Hall Closing; Garbage Delay; HMDA Meeting Cancelled

City Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Household garbage service will be on a normal schedule Monday, Nov. 20, through Wednesday, Nov. 22. Thursday and Friday service will be on a one-day delay, running Friday, Nov. 24, and Saturday, Nov. 25

In addition, the November meeting of the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 has been cancelled.