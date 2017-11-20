School of Music to welcome 400 middle school band members to campus

Hundreds of teenagers from 35 area schools will work with top clinicians from around the country and faculty from Marshall University’s School of Music during the annual Honor Band Festival. It will take place on Marshall’s Huntington campus Friday, Dec. 1.

To participate in the one-day event, students are nominated by their band directors and placed into one of four concert bands that rehearse throughout the day. Each band will take turns performing during a free concert beginning at 7 p.m.

“This event allows students from all over the area meet other students and make music with people from other schools,” said Dr. Adam Dalton, associate director of bands and co-organizer of this year’s festival. “It gives these young musicians a chance to work with different educators and perform outside of their regular school concerts. The students enjoy experiencing the Marshall campus.”

Dalton is co-organizing the event with Capt. Brian Walden, director of bands, with help from the band service fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi and the Collegiate National Association for Music Education chapter.