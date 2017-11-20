Most read
School of Music to welcome 400 middle school band members to campus
To participate in the one-day event, students are nominated by their band directors and placed into one of four concert bands that rehearse throughout the day. Each band will take turns performing during a free concert beginning at 7 p.m.
“This event allows students from all over the area meet other students and make music with people from other schools,” said Dr. Adam Dalton, associate director of bands and co-organizer of this year’s festival. “It gives these young musicians a chance to work with different educators and perform outside of their regular school concerts. The students enjoy experiencing the Marshall campus.”
Dalton is co-organizing the event with Capt. Brian Walden, director of bands, with help from the band service fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi and the Collegiate National Association for Music Education chapter.