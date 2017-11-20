Cabell Sheriff's Department Receives $125,000 Grant for Drug Fight

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department has received a $125,000 grant from the Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services to hire an additional sheriff’s deputy. Rep. Jenkins wrote a letter of support urging the U.S. Department of Justice to award this grant to the department.

The COPS hiring program grants allow state and local law enforcement to respond to community needs and focus on preventing crime.

“The opioid epidemic in West Virginia has put a strain on our law enforcement unlike anything we have seen before. Our sheriff departments work tirelessly to protect our communities, and this grant will allow the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department to hire an additional officer to better protect West Virginians. This will allow the department to continue their important work of combating the opioid and fentanyl epidemic. I am pleased I could help the department receive this grant and thank the entire department for their commitment to Cabell County,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“This is great news for the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. This much-needed award will allow us to hire an additional deputy to continue to combat the drug epidemic and to keep our citizens safe,” Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.