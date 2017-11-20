Most read
- Red Lobster Sues HMDA for Parking Contract Breach
- West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission releases enrollment report, announces newly appointed members
- WVU Medicine Children’s growing into new tower to be added onto J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
- Monroe Avenue Hit & Run Victim Dies
- Attorney General Morrisey Reaches Settlement, Bars Company From Selling Alarms in West Virginia
- Former Huntington Police Chief Skip Holbrook Among First to Use Overdose Tracking Ap
- Marshall Men's Basketball Comes Up Short at Illinois
- A Crisis of Faith in Healthcare? Award-Winning Documentary 'Your Health: A Sacred Matter' Airing on WORLD PBS Stations Nationwide
- South Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for role in methamphetamine trafficking organization
- Thanksgiving City Hall Closing; Garbage Delay; HMDA Meeting Cancelled
Small Business Saturday Artist Market at The Red Caboose
Visit The Red Caboose for more gift ideas! The Red Caboose offers a wide variety of locally-made artisan products including art glass, ceramics, fine art, soap and skincare products, and artisan food items. “Buying local is an excellent way to invest in Huntington,” says Assistant Manager, Raine Klover, “Shopping small keeps your retail dollars in our local economy, gives you the knowledge that your purchases are supporting local creatives, and presents you the opportunity to give unique items to your loved ones.” While visiting Heritage Station explore its other locally-owned shops. Eat breakfast or lunch at River and Rail Bakery or Butter It Up, shop the fashions and accessories at Birds of a Feather, and peruse the artisan products at Full Circle Ceramic and Brand Yourself.
Local Artists and Artisans include:
Art by Linda - fine art & jewelry
BackwardsArrr - mixed media and assemblage art
Dallas Brozik - upcycled homegoods
Debbie Richardson - fine art & illustration
Decayed Desires - nature-inspired jewelry, altered clothing, and mixed media
Evelyn Dortch - knit goods and jewelry
Judy Osborne – steampunk-inspired jewelry
Jenny Grover - jewelry and mixed media
Lynne Welch – knit accessories & home goods
Reflection in a Pool - fine art landscape photography
Silver Fox Jewelry - fine jewelry
Wooden Pretties - geekery
world of whiskerbeans - mixed media
For more information contact Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or visit www.facebook.com/theredcaboosewv.