Small Business Saturday Artist Market at The Red Caboose

(Huntington, WV) Kick off your holiday shopping with the Red Caboose at the Small Business Saturday Artist Market this Saturday, November 25, from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Meet local artisans, enter to win handcrafted prizes, and shop for handmade jewelry, home goods, and many one-of-a-kind works of art. The market will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s meeting space at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington. The Artist Market is free and open to the public.

Visit The Red Caboose for more gift ideas! The Red Caboose offers a wide variety of locally-made artisan products including art glass, ceramics, fine art, soap and skincare products, and artisan food items. “Buying local is an excellent way to invest in Huntington,” says Assistant Manager, Raine Klover, “Shopping small keeps your retail dollars in our local economy, gives you the knowledge that your purchases are supporting local creatives, and presents you the opportunity to give unique items to your loved ones.” While visiting Heritage Station explore its other locally-owned shops. Eat breakfast or lunch at River and Rail Bakery or Butter It Up, shop the fashions and accessories at Birds of a Feather, and peruse the artisan products at Full Circle Ceramic and Brand Yourself.



Local Artists and Artisans include:



Art by Linda - fine art & jewelry

BackwardsArrr - mixed media and assemblage art

Dallas Brozik - upcycled homegoods

Debbie Richardson - fine art & illustration

Decayed Desires - nature-inspired jewelry, altered clothing, and mixed media

Evelyn Dortch - knit goods and jewelry

Judy Osborne – steampunk-inspired jewelry

Jenny Grover - jewelry and mixed media

Lynne Welch – knit accessories & home goods

Reflection in a Pool - fine art landscape photography

Silver Fox Jewelry - fine jewelry

Wooden Pretties - geekery

world of whiskerbeans - mixed media

For more information contact Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or visit www.facebook.com/theredcaboosewv.