The Best Shot at Preventing Accidental Poisonings While Hunting The West Virginia Poison Center Takes Aim at Hunting Season Poisons

The fall chill is finally in the air, which means hunting season. The medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center (WVPC) recommend these precautions for hunters and their families.

-Gun Maintenance

Gun cleaning products can be dangerous if swallowed. Gun bluing products, which protect a gun from rust and corrosion, are particularly harmful as they can cause serious burns and other toxic effects. Store these products in a locked cabinet away from children. Children should be kept out of the room when these products are being used to prevent them from grabbing the bottle when the user’s back is turned. Adults can avoid injury while using these products by wearing protective gloves and washing hands after use. Make sure to dispose of used bottles and cleaning rags in a place where children and pets cannot get into them.

-Ammunition

A child who swallows lead pellets or bullets is at risk for lead poisoning. If possible, use lead-free pellets or bullets. Do not let children put pellets or bullets in their mouth, as this increases the chance they will swallow them.

-Waterproofing Supplies

Waterproofing agents can cause breathing difficulties if used inappropriately and can be toxic if swallowed. Use waterproofing products in well ventilated areas away from children and pets. Make sure the item being treated is completely dry before storing inside an enclosed space.

-Carbon Monoxide

Carbon monoxide is an invisible killer. Hunters can be exposed to carbon monoxide if they are using heating or cooking devices in enclosed spaces like a tent or portable trailer. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, use these devices in places with appropriate ventilation.

-Game Handling

After killing the game, field dress properly then cool the meat as soon as possible to decrease the risk of food poisoning. Be sure to cook all game thoroughly and do not allow the game to sit for prolonged periods without refrigeration. Whenever possible, remove pellets or bullets from the meat.

-Poisoned? Not Sure?-Call the medical experts at the West Virginia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. Do not wait for symptoms to appear.

About the West Virginia Poison Center:

The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings. Located in Charleston, WV, the WVPC is a part of the West Virginia University-Charleston Division. Toll-free:1-800-222-1222. Website:www.wvpoisoncenter.org.