South Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for role in methamphetamine trafficking organization

Doub was part of a methamphetamine trafficking organization that involved several other defendants, including Carl “Yogi” Clark and Jamie Harmon. Clark and Harmon admitted that in January 2017, along with other individuals, they brought approximately four kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from Atlanta to Charleston. On January 12, 2017, officers with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team executed a search warrant at a hotel room and found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, and a gun. The methamphetamine was part of the approximately four kilograms Clark, Harmon, and others brought back from Atlanta, and it was lab-tested and confirmed to be over 90% pure. Harmon and Clark also admitted to distributing additional methamphetamine to confidential informants during controlled buys in March 2017. Doub admitted that she helped Clark during one of those buys on March 13, 2017, by handing the confidential informant methamphetamine. As part of their plea agreements, the defendants also admitted to the other drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

Clark and Harmon both pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and each faces up to 20 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on December 18, 2017.

The investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorneys Haley Bunn and Eric P. Bacaj are responsible for the prosecutions. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.