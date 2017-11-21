FIRST TIMES: "Coco" Celebrates Thanksgiving; "Man Who Invented Christmas" Exclusive for Marquee Pullman

"Coco" will have its debut Tuesday at 7 p.m. at many cinemas, including Marquee Pullman.

Disney's Pixar crosses cultural grains with the opening of "Coco," which has its roots in Latino culture. Writer and director Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) relied on research and personal stories of Latino team members to develop the studio's initial film featuring a minority character. And, a Village Voice review warns viewers to bring lots of tissues for it and "Wonder."

The animated feature officially opens Wednesday on three screens which include two showings in 3D.

New for Turkey Day, Roman J Israel , Esq., a Los Angeles crime drama, and exclusively at Pullman, "The Man Who Invented Christmas," which examines how Charles Dickens created the iconic "A Christmas Carol."

FLASHBACKS

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone runs Wednesday, Nov. 22 @ 3:30 & 8 p.m.

Home Alone runs Sunday and Wednesday, Nov. 26 and 29 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

White Christmas is on tap Sunday and Wednesday, Dec. 3 & 6 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

LAST DAY: Geostorm; Let there be Light

NEW THIS WEEK

COCO

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

ROMAN J. ISRAEL ESQ

Roman J. Israel, Esq. is a dramatic thriller set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when a turbulent series of events challenge the activism that has defined his career. Colin Farrell costars as the ambitious, monied lawyer who recruits Roman to his firm.

MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS

Using real-life inspiration and a vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in "A Christmas Carol," forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today.

MARQUEE PULLMAN TIMES:

Pullman Square 16

BAD MOMS XMAS (R)

Daily: 12:00 2:30 4:55 7:25 9:55

COCO (PG)

Daily: 11:40 12:10 12:40 2:40 3:40 5:40 6:10 6:40 8:40 9:35

COCO 3D (PG)

Daily: 3:10 9:05

DADDYS HOME 2 (PG13)

Daily: 11:55 2:20 4:45 7:10 9:40

DEATH DAY (PG13)

Daily: 11:45 2:25 4:55 7:15 9:40

HOME ALONE (PG)

Sun Wed: 3:30 7:00

MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS (PG)

Daily: 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:40

IT (R)

Fri Sat Mon Tue Thu: 12:10 3:20 6:25 9:30

Sun Wed: 12:10 9:30

JIGSAW (R)

Daily: 1:15 3:45 7:25 9:55

JUSTICE LEAGUE (PG13)

Daily: 12:30 1:00 4:00 6:30 7:00 9:45

JUSTICE LEAGUE 3D (PG13)

Daily: 3:30 9:15

ORIENT XPRESS (PG13)

Daily: 12:20 3:20 6:20 9:20

RAGNAROK (PG13)

Daily: 12:15 3:15 6:15 9:10

ROMAN ISRAEL (PG13)

Daily: 12:25 3:25 6:25 9:25

THE STAR (PG)

Daily: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:45 9:00

WONDER (PG)

Daily: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:30