Huntington Police Investigate "Unattended Death"

 Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 15:25 Updated 11 hours ago

Huntington Police are investigating a death that occurred in the vicinity of the former Owens-Illinois plant . The body has been found in a scrap yard West of the plant. 

According to initial reports from WSAZ, HPD have labeled the death as "unattended."

An unresponsive dispatch  has also been reported for a Madison Avenue location. 

