Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Nathaniel Pittman, 27, entered his guilty plea to a single-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

On July 7, 2016, members of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of Pittman’s vehicle and discovered heroin and cocaine. Pittman admitted that he possessed the drugs found in his vehicle, and that he intended to sell the drugs. Lab testing confirmed that the drugs law enforcement recovered were over 80 grams of heroin and over 90 grams of cocaine.

Pittman faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on February 13, 2018.

The investigation was conducted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney John Frail is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the plea hearing.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.