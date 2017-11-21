Most read
WVDEP Posts Updated Parkersburg IEI Warehouse Inventory
The updated inventory, which has been shared with Incident Command and county officials, was provided by Intercontinental Export Import (IEI) in response to an order issued by WVDEP.
The 69 safety data sheets, a map of the warehouse, and additional information totaling 551 pages of inventory details provided by IEI can be downloaded here on the WVDEP website:
Inventory File 1: Warehouse map, 23 safety data sheets (193 pages, 5MB).
Inventory File 2: 46 safety data sheets (358 pages, 10MB).
IEI has also provided WVDEP a proposed Plan of Corrective Action (POCA), which is currently being reviewed by the agency’s Environmental Enforcement section.