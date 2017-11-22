WSAZ Back on Air Following Power Outage

 Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 19:25 Updated 10 hours ago

WSAZ has returned to the air following a major power outage at the station. A 911 dispatch at 5:18 p.m. indicated "smoke" smell in the building. 

Further details are unavailable. 

