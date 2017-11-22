Annual ‘Herd Holiday’ celebration to take place Tuesday

Marshall University invites the community to A Herd Holiday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

The annual event features the official holiday lighting on the student center plaza, along with numerous activities, snacks, giveaways and music. The event is sponsored by Marshall’s Office of University Communications and Student Affairs.

“Herd Holiday is a great tradition for the Marshall family,” said Mallory Jarrell, marketing and branding coordinator at Marshall. “It really brings everyone together for some fun activities and special celebrations to begin the holiday season.”

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with music by the Old Main Carolers. Then, President and Mrs. Gilbert will be on hand to flip the switch to light the Marshall University Christmas Tree.

After the lighting, everyone will move inside the student center for activities, music from Kelley’s Bridge and snacks – including hot chocolate and s’mores. Other features include holiday ornament painting with the Pottery Place (the first 200 ornaments are free), a holiday photo booth and a Marshall Bookstore fashion show.

The bookstore will remain open for holiday shopping and will offer a free gift with purchase, special offers and giveaways throughout the evening. A lucky Marshall student will also win books for the spring semester, courtesy of the bookstore.

Lester Hicks and James Casto will be hosting book signings in the store throughout the evening.

The Gilberts will host a holiday story time for children beginning at 6:15 p.m. next to the fireplace. Miss Marshall, Emily Kinner, will also host story time in the Bookstore at 7 p.m.

Marshall University student-athletes will be available for autographs and photo opportunities and special giveaways.

Holiday photos with Santa-Marco will be taken throughout the evening. The photos will be available for free downloads beginning Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Guests can meet Marshall international students and learn how the holidays are celebrated in their native countries. Marshall student organizations will take part in a gingerbread house decorating contest, WMUL-FM will provide musical entertainment and MU Presidential Ambassadors will be available to assist children in writing their letters to Santa Claus and dropping them in his mailbox.

Students from the Campus Activities Board will be hosting a Build-a-Bison station. Guests will be able to purchase and stuff a holiday-themed Marco for $20, or $10 with a valid Marshall student ID. The Classified Staff Council will be hosting a silent auction to raise funds for student scholarships.

More information and a full schedule of events can be found at www.marshall.edu/herdholiday.