Most read
- Huntington Police Investigate "Unattended Death"
- SCE Plans Beach Burial of San Onofre Radioactive Waste in Canisters Known to Crack and Leak in Less Than 20 Years!
- WSAZ Back on Air Following Power Outage
- Red Lobster Sues HMDA for Parking Contract Breach
- Attorney General Morrisey Reaches Settlement, Bars Company From Selling Alarms in West Virginia
- Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
- South Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for role in methamphetamine trafficking organization
- Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- The Best Shot at Preventing Accidental Poisonings While Hunting The West Virginia Poison Center Takes Aim at Hunting Season Poisons
- Annual ‘Herd Holiday’ celebration to take place Tuesday
SCE Plans Beach Burial of San Onofre Radioactive Waste in Canisters Known to Crack and Leak in Less Than 20 Years!
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 19:50 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
This Week's Featured Interview:
- Donna Gilmore of SanOnofreSafety.org reports on Southern California Edison’s plans to bury 1,800 tons – that’s 3,600,000 pounds <!> of high-level radioactive waste on the Pacific Ocean a mere 36 yards from high tide in canisters that are known to crack and leak. Each one contains a Chernobyl’s worth of radiation less than 70 miles from Los Angeles!
- “Shelter in place” after a nuclear accident… and stay there? New study provides a great way to keep the bodies out of the streets and the clean-up to a minimum! Beware of “*NEW IMPROVED*” methods of measuring radioactive risk… and always check out who’s behind the funding for this kind of bogus pro-nuclear “research.”