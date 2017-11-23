"Mary: Rock Opera" Returns to Charleston's Capitol Center

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 03:24 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Nov 24, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone! 



ONSTAGE THIS WEEK

"Mary: A Rock Opera" (Original Musical)
by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)
Fri-Sat Nov 24-25 at 8pm
Sun Nov 26 at 2pm
Thurs-Sun Nov 30 and Dec 1-2 at 8pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theater
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
Adults $15 / Students and Seniors (65+) $8
at the door
342-6522 for advance ticket sales and group rates.

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com


UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of A Christmas Carol" (Play)
by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin
Portsmouth Little Theatre
Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 / 8-9 at 7:30pm
Portsmouth Little Theatre
1117 Lawson St, Portsmouth, OH
Tickets TBA
pltlive.com

"Elf Jr.: The Musical" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
First Stage Theatre Company
Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 at 7:30pm
Sun Dec 3 at 2pm
Huntington High Auditorium
1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Ages 12 and under
firststagetheatre.org

"A Christmas Story" (Play)
The Aracoma Story Inc.
Fri Dec 1-2 / 7-8 at 7pm
Matinee Sun Dec 3 at 2pm
Coalfield Jamboree
308 Main St, Logan, WV
Adults $12 ($13.41 w/fee)
Senior/Student $10 ($11.34 w/ fee)
Kids under 10 $6 ($7.20 w/fee)
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3082329
or call 304.752.0253

"Annie" (Musical)
Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Dec 8-9 / 15-16 at 8pm
Matinees Sun 10 and 17 at 2pm
65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Child
albanartscenter.com

"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"
Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm
Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention
$15 plus fees
heylb.com

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild 
Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 and Feb 2-3
Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston
Tickets TBA
charlestonlightoperaguild.org

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)
Kanawha Players Theatre
Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at 7:30pm
La Belle Theatre
311 D St, South Charleston, WV
Tickets TBA

_____________
AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Fiddler on the Roof" (Musical)
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Nov 26 at 3pm: Girls & Boys
Nov 26 at 7pm: Adults
Nov 27 at 7pm: Everyone
Nov 28 at 7pm: Callbacks
​Actors Guild of Parkersburg – Rehearsal Hall
724 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV
(Enter via the black door on Market Street and follow the stairs to the top floor.)
SHOW DATES
March 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 2018 at 8pm
and March 4, 11 & 18, 2018 at 2:30pm
http://www.actors-guild.com/fiddler-on-the-roof.html

AUDITIONS FOR: "Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)
Alban Arts Center
Dec 2 Noon-3pm
Dec 3 1pm-3pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main St, St Albans, WV
SHOW DATES: Feb 16, 17, 23, & 24 at 8pm
Feb 18 & 25 at 2pm
Rehearsals begin January 3

AUDITIONS FOR: "1984" (Play)
The Paramount Players
Mon Dec 18 at 6pm
Open to ages 15 -adult
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
Please email melanie@paramountartscenter.com for additional information

COLUMN PROVIDED BY RYAN HARDIMAN

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus