Most read
- Huntington Police Investigate "Unattended Death"
- SCE Plans Beach Burial of San Onofre Radioactive Waste in Canisters Known to Crack and Leak in Less Than 20 Years!
- WSAZ Back on Air Following Power Outage
- Red Lobster Sues HMDA for Parking Contract Breach
- South Charleston woman sentenced to federal prison for role in methamphetamine trafficking organization
- Attorney General Morrisey Reaches Settlement, Bars Company From Selling Alarms in West Virginia
- Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
- Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- The Best Shot at Preventing Accidental Poisonings While Hunting The West Virginia Poison Center Takes Aim at Hunting Season Poisons
- Annual ‘Herd Holiday’ celebration to take place Tuesday
"Mary: Rock Opera" Returns to Charleston's Capitol Center
ONSTAGE THIS WEEK
"Mary: A Rock Opera" (Original Musical)
by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)
Fri-Sat Nov 24-25 at 8pm
Sun Nov 26 at 2pm
Thurs-Sun Nov 30 and Dec 1-2 at 8pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theater
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
Adults $15 / Students and Seniors (65+) $8
at the door
342-6522 for advance ticket sales and group rates.
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of A Christmas Carol" (Play)
by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin
Portsmouth Little Theatre
Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 / 8-9 at 7:30pm
Portsmouth Little Theatre
1117 Lawson St, Portsmouth, OH
Tickets TBA
pltlive.com
"Elf Jr.: The Musical" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
First Stage Theatre Company
Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 at 7:30pm
Sun Dec 3 at 2pm
Huntington High Auditorium
1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV
$12 Adults / $10 Ages 12 and under
firststagetheatre.org
"A Christmas Story" (Play)
The Aracoma Story Inc.
Fri Dec 1-2 / 7-8 at 7pm
Matinee Sun Dec 3 at 2pm
Coalfield Jamboree
308 Main St, Logan, WV
Adults $12 ($13.41 w/fee)
Senior/Student $10 ($11.34 w/ fee)
Kids under 10 $6 ($7.20 w/fee)
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3082329
or call 304.752.0253
"Annie" (Musical)
Alban Arts Center
Fri-Sat Dec 8-9 / 15-16 at 8pm
Matinees Sun 10 and 17 at 2pm
65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV
$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Child
albanartscenter.com
"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"
Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm
Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theatre
123 Summers St, Charleston, WV
*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention
$15 plus fees
heylb.com
"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 and Feb 2-3
Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston
Tickets TBA
charlestonlightoperaguild.org
"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)
Kanawha Players Theatre
Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at 7:30pm
La Belle Theatre
311 D St, South Charleston, WV
Tickets TBA
_____________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "Fiddler on the Roof" (Musical)
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Nov 26 at 3pm: Girls & Boys
Nov 26 at 7pm: Adults
Nov 27 at 7pm: Everyone
Nov 28 at 7pm: Callbacks
Actors Guild of Parkersburg – Rehearsal Hall
724 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV
(Enter via the black door on Market Street and follow the stairs to the top floor.)
SHOW DATES
March 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 2018 at 8pm
and March 4, 11 & 18, 2018 at 2:30pm
http://www.actors-guild.com/fiddler-on-the-roof.html
AUDITIONS FOR: "Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)
Alban Arts Center
Dec 2 Noon-3pm
Dec 3 1pm-3pm
Alban Arts Center
65 Olde Main St, St Albans, WV
SHOW DATES: Feb 16, 17, 23, & 24 at 8pm
Feb 18 & 25 at 2pm
Rehearsals begin January 3
AUDITIONS FOR: "1984" (Play)
The Paramount Players
Mon Dec 18 at 6pm
Open to ages 15 -adult
Paramount Arts Center
1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY
Please email melanie@paramountartscenter.com for additional information
COLUMN PROVIDED BY RYAN HARDIMAN