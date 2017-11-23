"Mary: Rock Opera" Returns to Charleston's Capitol Center

Show lineup for the week, beginning Fri, Nov 24, 2017. Upcoming shows and auditions are also listed. If I've missed anything, please let me know. Break legs, everyone!

"Mary: A Rock Opera" (Original Musical)

by Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde

Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)

Fri-Sat Nov 24-25 at 8pm

Sun Nov 26 at 2pm

Thurs-Sun Nov 30 and Dec 1-2 at 8pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theater

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

Adults $15 / Students and Seniors (65+) $8

at the door

342-6522 for advance ticket sales and group rates.

Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)

For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com



UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE

"The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of A Christmas Carol" (Play)

by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin

Portsmouth Little Theatre

Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 / 8-9 at 7:30pm

Portsmouth Little Theatre

1117 Lawson St, Portsmouth, OH

Tickets TBA

pltlive.com

"Elf Jr.: The Musical" (Musical - Theatre by Children)

First Stage Theatre Company

Fri-Sat Dec 1-2 at 7:30pm

Sun Dec 3 at 2pm

Huntington High Auditorium

1 Highlander Way, Huntington, WV

$12 Adults / $10 Ages 12 and under

firststagetheatre.org

"A Christmas Story" (Play)

The Aracoma Story Inc.

Fri Dec 1-2 / 7-8 at 7pm

Matinee Sun Dec 3 at 2pm

Coalfield Jamboree

308 Main St, Logan, WV

Adults $12 ($13.41 w/fee)

Senior/Student $10 ($11.34 w/ fee)

Kids under 10 $6 ($7.20 w/fee)

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3082329

or call 304.752.0253

"Annie" (Musical)

Alban Arts Center

Fri-Sat Dec 8-9 / 15-16 at 8pm

Matinees Sun 10 and 17 at 2pm

65 Olde Main Plaza, St Albans, WV

$15 Adults / $10 Senior/Child

albanartscenter.com

"The Phantom of the Opera: A Live Radio Play"

Fri-Sat Dec 15-16 / 22-23 at 8pm

Matinees Sat Dec 16 and 23 at 2pm and Sun Dec 17 at 3pm

WVSU Capitol Center Theatre

123 Summers St, Charleston, WV

*a portion of all proceeds benefits animal adoption and cruelty prevention

$15 plus fees

heylb.com

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 and Feb 2-3

Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston

Tickets TBA

charlestonlightoperaguild.org

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)

Kanawha Players Theatre

Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at 7:30pm

La Belle Theatre

311 D St, South Charleston, WV

Tickets TBA

AUDITIONS

AUDITIONS FOR: "Fiddler on the Roof" (Musical)

Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Nov 26 at 3pm: Girls & Boys

Nov 26 at 7pm: Adults

Nov 27 at 7pm: Everyone

Nov 28 at 7pm: Callbacks

​Actors Guild of Parkersburg – Rehearsal Hall

724 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV

(Enter via the black door on Market Street and follow the stairs to the top floor.)

SHOW DATES

March 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 2018 at 8pm

and March 4, 11 & 18, 2018 at 2:30pm

http://www.actors-guild.com/fiddler-on-the-roof.html

AUDITIONS FOR: "Moon Over Buffalo" (Play)

Alban Arts Center

Dec 2 Noon-3pm

Dec 3 1pm-3pm

Alban Arts Center

65 Olde Main St, St Albans, WV

SHOW DATES: Feb 16, 17, 23, & 24 at 8pm

Feb 18 & 25 at 2pm

Rehearsals begin January 3

AUDITIONS FOR: "1984" (Play)

The Paramount Players

Mon Dec 18 at 6pm

Open to ages 15 -adult

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

Please email melanie@paramountartscenter.com for additional information

