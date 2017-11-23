Resolutions Fill Huntington Council Agenda; Finance Committee Meeting Monday Too

The agenda consists of resolutions, including allocation of grant funds for police armor , a metal detection system at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, and a budget revision.

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. The Administration/Finance Committee meets earlier that day at 6 p.m. followed immediately by the council work session.

COUNCIL AGENDA

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

November 27, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE EXPENDITURE OF BUDGETED ITEMS FOR THE FALL STREET PAVING PROJECT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FISCAL YEAR 2013-14 AND 2015-2016 FUNDING

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MIKE EMERSON TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HMDA) BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT H. SWEENEY JR. TO THE HUNTINGTON URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH PROTECH BODY ARMOR

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH BODY ARMOR PLATES

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE BIG SANDY SUPERSTORE ARENA WITH A WALK THROUGH METAL DETECTOR SYSTEM

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

12. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE BIG SANDY SUPERSTORE ARENA WITH BARRIERS FOR CROWD CONTROL

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

13. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH SWAT HELMETS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

14. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #3 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

15. Good & Welfare

16. Adjournment

FINANCE COMMITTEE AGENDA 6 p.m.

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, November 27, 2017 6:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. *Resolution: Contract to furnish HPD with SWAT helmets

2. *Resolution: Contract to furnish HPD with Protech body armor

3. *Resolution: Contract to furnish HPD with body armor plates

4. *Resolution: Contract to furnish BSSA with barriers for crowd control

5. *Resolution: Contract to furnish BSSA with walk-through metal detector system

6. *Resolution: Budget Revision #3

7. Resolution: Accept 2017 HIDTA grant @ $50,000 for HPD

8. Resolution: Contract to for sidewalk replacement

9. Ordinance: Amending Article 521-Liquor Control

10. Other Matters as Necessary