Resolutions Fill Huntington Council Agenda; Finance Committee Meeting Monday Too
COUNCIL AGENDA
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
November 27, 2017
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE EXPENDITURE OF BUDGETED ITEMS FOR THE FALL STREET PAVING PROJECT
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FISCAL YEAR 2013-14 AND 2015-2016 FUNDING
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page
7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MIKE EMERSON TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (HMDA) BOARD
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tina Brooks
8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT H. SWEENEY JR. TO THE HUNTINGTON URBAN RENEWAL AUTHORITY
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH PROTECH BODY ARMOR
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH BODY ARMOR PLATES
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
11. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE BIG SANDY SUPERSTORE ARENA WITH A WALK THROUGH METAL DETECTOR SYSTEM
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
12. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE BIG SANDY SUPERSTORE ARENA WITH BARRIERS FOR CROWD CONTROL
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
13. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH SWAT HELMETS
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
14. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #3 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 GENERAL FUND BUDGET
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
15. Good & Welfare
16. Adjournment
FINANCE COMMITTEE AGENDA 6 p.m.
There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, November 27, 2017 6:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:
1. *Resolution: Contract to furnish HPD with SWAT helmets
2. *Resolution: Contract to furnish HPD with Protech body armor
3. *Resolution: Contract to furnish HPD with body armor plates
4. *Resolution: Contract to furnish BSSA with barriers for crowd control
5. *Resolution: Contract to furnish BSSA with walk-through metal detector system
6. *Resolution: Budget Revision #3
7. Resolution: Accept 2017 HIDTA grant @ $50,000 for HPD
8. Resolution: Contract to for sidewalk replacement
9. Ordinance: Amending Article 521-Liquor Control
10. Other Matters as Necessary