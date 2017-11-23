Herd Men's Basketball Soars Past N.C. Central

Most read
The win brought the Herd to a 3-2 overall record and a 3-0 record at home, while the Eagles fell to 2-4 on the season.
Junior guard Jon Elmore led the scoring effort, with 24 points and nine assists, while juniors Ajdin Penava and C.J. Burks added 23 points and 19 points. Elmore shot 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 4-of-7 at the free throw line. Penava went 9-of-11 from inside the paint and 5-of-7 at the line, while Burks went 7-of-13 from field goals. Freshman forwardDarius George had career-highs with five points and eight rebounds, while those eight rebounds were a game-high.
The Thundering Herd led for 35 minutes of the 40-minute contest.
After beginning the game tied at 16-16 with 13 minutes to play, the Herd quickly asserted itself and went on a 14-7 run to lead, 33-25, with 7:54 to play. N.C. Central battled back and cut the Herd’s lead to four, but the efforts of Elmore, Burks and freshman Jarrod West gave the Herd a 38-47 halftime lead.
Marshall shot 17-of-34 (50 percent) from FGs, 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) from behind the arc and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.
Marshall kept its momentum going in the second half and even had a 17-point lead with 12:03 to play. N.C. Central attempted several comebacks, but fell short, with Marshall victorious in a 92-84 win.
The Herd shot 33-of-61 (54.1 percent) from field goals and 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) from 3-point land. The Herd had 40-38 more points in the paint and had a 19-7 advantage in points from turnovers.
UP NEXT
The Thundering Herd will return to the Cam Henderson Center on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 4 p.m. to take on the Mountain Lions of Concord University.
http://www.herdzone.com/sports/m-baskbl/recaps/112217aaa.html