Kindred Digital Sports Video Streaming West Virginia High School AAA Semi-Final Football

Kindred Communications, Inc will host live video streaming, this Friday night, November 24th at 7 p.m., when Spring Valley High School visits Huntington High School, for a AAA semi-final football championship contest. The winner will play in next week’s West Virginia AAA Football State Championship game, in Wheeling.

Mike Kirtner, Kindred Communications President, said, “Kindred sees itself as a multimedia communications company. In addition to radio we added print several years ago with The Insider. This past year, Kindred Digital debuted. The addition of live video streaming was a part of a natural evolution.”

Kindred airs all Huntington High School football games on ESPN 94.1 FM & AM 930. The play by play broadcast features Chris Tatum and Woody Woodrum, on both the radio and the video stream.

Kirtner added, “The media world is in the midst of an exciting time. Marshall Athletics is leaning more and more toward televising its games via social media. The public is becoming accustomed to the process. The fact that a local company can provide a window to the world for our community is extremely gratifying.”

Kindred Digital Sports can be viewed on 937thedawg.com, hits979.com, planet927.com, bigbuck1015.com and wrvc.com as well as on the stations’ Facebook pages. Kindred Communications is comprised of 93.7 The Dawg WDGG-FM, 92.7 and 98.5 The Planet Rocks WCMI-FM, Hits 97.9 80’s and More WMGA-FM, Big Buck Country 101.5 WXBW-FM, Cat Sports 93.3 and 1340 AM WCMI-AM, ESPN Radio 94.1 FM & AM 930 WRVC-AM, The Insider, and Kindred Digital.

Video will be available on both desktop and mobile devices, and as always Huntington High School football can be heard on ESPN 94.1 FM & AM 930.