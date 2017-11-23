Promising Practices for Preventing Harassment

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 21:05 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

As many employers recognize, adopting proactive measures may prevent harassment from occurring. Employers implement a wide variety of creative and innovative approaches to prevent and correct harassment.[1]

The Report of the Co-Chairs of EEOC's Select Task Force on the Study of Harassment in the Workplace ("Report") identified five core principles that have generally proven effective in preventing and addressing harassment:

  • Committed and engaged leadership;
  • Consistent and demonstrated accountability;
  • Strong and comprehensive harassment policies;
  • Trusted and accessible complaint procedures; and
  • Regular, interactive training tailored to the audience and the organization.[2]

The Report includes checklists based on these principles to assist employers in preventing and responding to workplace harassment.[3] The promising practices identified in this document are based primarily on these checklists.[4] Although these practices are not legal requirements under federal employment discrimination laws, they may enhance employers' compliance efforts.[5]

A. Leadership and Accountability

 

The cornerstone of a successful harassment prevention strategy is the consistent and demonstrated commitment of senior leaders to create and maintain a culture in which harassment is not tolerated. This commitment may be demonstrated by, among other things:

Continue reading

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus