Promising Practices for Preventing Harassment
The Report of the Co-Chairs of EEOC's Select Task Force on the Study of Harassment in the Workplace ("Report") identified five core principles that have generally proven effective in preventing and addressing harassment:
- Committed and engaged leadership;
- Consistent and demonstrated accountability;
- Strong and comprehensive harassment policies;
- Trusted and accessible complaint procedures; and
- Regular, interactive training tailored to the audience and the organization.[2]
The Report includes checklists based on these principles to assist employers in preventing and responding to workplace harassment.[3] The promising practices identified in this document are based primarily on these checklists.[4] Although these practices are not legal requirements under federal employment discrimination laws, they may enhance employers' compliance efforts.[5]
A. Leadership and Accountability
The cornerstone of a successful harassment prevention strategy is the consistent and demonstrated commitment of senior leaders to create and maintain a culture in which harassment is not tolerated. This commitment may be demonstrated by, among other things: