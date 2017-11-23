Promising Practices for Preventing Harassment

As many employers recognize, adopting proactive measures may prevent harassment from occurring. Employers implement a wide variety of creative and innovative approaches to prevent and correct harassment. [1]

The Report of the Co-Chairs of EEOC's Select Task Force on the Study of Harassment in the Workplace ("Report") identified five core principles that have generally proven effective in preventing and addressing harassment:

Committed and engaged leadership;

Consistent and demonstrated accountability;

Strong and comprehensive harassment policies;

Trusted and accessible complaint procedures; and

Regular, interactive training tailored to the audience and the organization.[2]

The Report includes checklists based on these principles to assist employers in preventing and responding to workplace harassment.[3] The promising practices identified in this document are based primarily on these checklists.[4] Although these practices are not legal requirements under federal employment discrimination laws, they may enhance employers' compliance efforts.[5]

A. Leadership and Accountability

The cornerstone of a successful harassment prevention strategy is the consistent and demonstrated commitment of senior leaders to create and maintain a culture in which harassment is not tolerated. This commitment may be demonstrated by, among other things:

