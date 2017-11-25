Pullman Square Smoke Free Starting Dec. 1

 Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 22:41 Updated 11 min ago Edited from a Press Release

Effective December 1, 2017, take in a breath of fresh air at Pullman Square! By popular demand and in order to improve the atmosphere, Metropolitan Partners, owner and manager of Pullman Square in collaboration with Cabell-Huntington Health Department, is making Pullman Square a non-smoking campus.

The smoke-free environment will make this fun shopping, dining and entertainment center a healthier place for all to enjoy.

