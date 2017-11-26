Most read
- What color is Santa Claus in Appalachia?
- SCE Plans Beach Burial of San Onofre Radioactive Waste in Canisters Known to Crack and Leak in Less Than 20 Years!
- Kindred Digital Sports Video Streaming West Virginia High School AAA Semi-Final Football
- Former "Glee" Bad Girl Arrested in Charleston, WV for Allegedly Assaulting Husband
- Herd Men's Basketball Soars Past N.C. Central
- Repeat Heartbreak: Herd Loses after Missed Extra Point
- My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree
- Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Pullman Square Smoke Free Starting Dec. 1
- No Surprise --- Superheroes have dominated 2017 at Cinemas
FLASHBACK CINEMA: "Home Alone," "White Christmas" and "Die Hard"
Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 00:12 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
. Next up , "White Christmas" and "Polar Express." followed by "Elf," "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Die Hard."