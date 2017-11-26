State Parks golf season passes include reciprocal play at four courses and special rates at Stonewall’s Palmer Course

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia State Park golf passes for the 2018 season are now available and may be used for reciprocal play at Cacapon Resort, Canaan Valley Resort, Pipestem Resort and Twin Falls Resort golf courses.





Passes purchased before Dec. 22 will include a 5 percent discount and other extras, like complimentary overnight lodging at Cacapon, Pipestem or Twin Falls, a 20 percent room rate discount at Canaan Valley Resort, and green fees discounts that may be used by non-passholders who wish to golf with a passholder.



“Buying a West Virginia State Park golf pass is a great investment for golfers of all skill levels,” said Stan Beafore, superintendent at Canaan Valley Resort State Park. “In addition to reciprocal play at our park courses, pass add-ons offer many benefits, like golf play for a friend or overnight opportunities that encourage playing at different courses.”



All passes include reciprocal play as well as a discount greens fee at the Arnold Palmer Signature Course at Stonewall Resort, Monday through Friday after 1 p.m. Junior passes for golfers 18 and younger include outdoor swimming at any of the four state parks with golf courses. Passes make a great gift and can be purchased at Cacapon, Canaan Valley, Pipestem or Twin Falls. Seven versions of the pass are available.



“These passes give golfers another reason to get out on state park golf courses throughout the year,” said Tom Boyle, golf pro at Cacapon Resort State Park. “It’s good golf strategy when golfers play different courses and experience the diversity of course design, topography and hospitality.”



To learn more about the different season passes available at West Virginia’s state park golf courses, contact the golf professionals and golf staff at each park, or visit



Seven golf pass options



“Snow Birdie” is a new pass for unlimited reciprocal play at any of the four courses on any day, from Sept. 1 - Dec. 31, 2018.



Any-day Annual Season Pass may be used by the passholder for unlimited reciprocal play at the four courses.



Any-day Annual Season Add-on may be purchased and used for unlimited reciprocal play for a spouse or adult dependents (over 18) living in the pass-holder’s household.



Mid-week Annual Season Pass may be used by the passholder for unlimited mid-week reciprocal play at Pipestem, Twin Falls and Cacapon on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Mid-week at Canaan is Sunday, after 1 p.m., through Thursday. This pass does not include national holidays that occur mid-week.



Mid-week Annual Season Pass Add-on may be purchased and used for a spouse or adult dependents (over 18) living in the pass-holder’s household with the same restrictions as the Mid-week Season Pass.



Any-day Junior (18 or younger) Annual Season Pass may be used for unlimited reciprocal play at the four courses.



