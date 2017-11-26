Most read
Greater Huntington Parks Accepting Playground Donations
Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 03:29 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Don’t delay or monkey around! Be on the lookout for several great prize drawings throughout the day on the GHPRD Facebook page with lucky donors taking home the elusive Fingerling toys!
For more information, contact Development & Recreation Manager, Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.