Greater Huntington Parks Accepting Playground Donations

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will be accepting donations via Facebook for #GivingTuesday to help fund the All- Inclusive Playground, universally designed to be built at St. Cloud Commons.

Don’t delay or monkey around! Be on the lookout for several great prize drawings throughout the day on the GHPRD Facebook page with lucky donors taking home the elusive Fingerling toys!

For more information, contact Development & Recreation Manager, Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.