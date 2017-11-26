Greater Huntington Parks Accepting Playground Donations

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 03:29 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will be accepting donations via Facebook for #GivingTuesday to help fund the All- Inclusive Playground, universally designed to be built at St. Cloud Commons.

Don’t delay or monkey around! Be on the lookout for several great prize drawings throughout the day on the GHPRD Facebook page with lucky donors taking home the elusive Fingerling toys!

For more information, contact Development & Recreation Manager, Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus