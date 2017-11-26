Former "Glee" Bad Girl Arrested in Charleston, WV for Allegedly Assaulting Husband

WSAZ first reported that the actress/songwriter faces a domestic battery charge following an incident involving husband Ryan Dorsey. Multiple TV stations showed video of her wearing a "hoodie" being led into court.

Actress, model and musician Naya Riveria, 30, who played Santana Lopez on the Fox series "Glee" and "Devious Maids" has been arraigned and released on domestic battery charges stemming from an incident at her home Chesapeake, WV, near Charleston.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies took her into custody after they viewed cell phone video provided by Dorsey of her allegedly hitting Dorsey. Riveria told the magistrate that she would hire her own attorney. The maximum sentence on the charge is $500 and up to a year in jail.

She had recently called off a divorce from Dorsey in October 2017 to raise their two-year-old child.

The actress mother was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. Her father-in-law picked her up at the courthouse.

During a recent Montastic interview, Riveria discussed parenting:



"It’s always going to have its challenges logistically, but Josey is our priority,” she said. “We’re his parents.”



“If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama,” she added. “Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”

Dorsey, who grew up in the coal mining town near Charleston, had apparently been hit on the head and lip while they were taking their child for a walk. Dorsey has appeared in such films as "Blood Father," "Pretty Face," "Khali the Killer"and TV's "The Pitch."

Dorsey graduated from Riverside High School, the same alma mater as former Marshall and NFL football star, Randy Moss. A high school football injury led Dorsey from the gridiron to the stage.

Ms. Riveria recently appeared as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race and in "Mad Families", a Song/Crackle original 2017 film release. She has received one or more Grammy, Screen Actor's Guild and Teen Choice Award nominations. She won awards from the Giffoni Film Festival (which concentrates on children's filmmaking) and in 2014 a People's Choice Award (with Glee co-star Lea Michele) as Favorite Gal Pals. In 2014 Men's Health ranked her as the 37th "hottest woman.

Other films include the "Glee 3-D Movie," "At the Devil's Door," and "Master of Disguise."