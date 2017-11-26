DEVELOPING ... WV State Police Arrest Man with Weapon Who Tried to Enter Cabell County Church

 Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 21:09 Updated 7 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Based on UNOFFICIAL reports, a man who tried to enter a locked church holding an evening service in Eastern Cabell County has been taken into custody  by members of the WV State Police. Initial reports indicated that he had a knife when he knocked on the church door. He apparently left the church headed in an unknown direction.

Up to five state police units are believed to have been  involved in the pursuit.

This is a developing/breaking story subject to clarification and updating.

