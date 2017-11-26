Retired Employees Still Helping in Cabell County Schools

Retired teachers, administrators, secretaries, bus drivers, cooks and custodians are still doing their part to help in schools as a part of the Cabell County Association of Retired School Employees (CCARSE).

The organization works with participating elementary schools providing new clothing for the school’s “clothes pantries”. The members ask for a list of needed clothing and purchase new clothing with funds donated by members. According to Nancy Hanger, Community Chair, “the organization has provided help for five Cabell County Elementary Schools”.