Retired Employees Still Helping in Cabell County Schools

 Sunday, November 26, 2017
Retired teachers, administrators, secretaries, bus drivers, cooks and custodians are still doing their part to help in schools as a part of the Cabell County Association of Retired School Employees (CCARSE). 

The organization works with participating elementary schools providing new clothing for the school’s “clothes pantries”.  The members ask for a list of needed clothing and purchase new clothing with funds donated by members.  According to Nancy Hanger, Community Chair, “the organization has provided help for five Cabell County Elementary Schools”.

“We may not be in the schools every day as we were, but we still know the tremendous need of some of our students,” said Irvin Scarberry, CCARSE’s president.

For more information about Cabell County Association of Retired School Employees,  please contact Denis Chapman by email at dhchapma@aol.com

