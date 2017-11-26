Most read
Retired Employees Still Helping in Cabell County Schools
Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 21:04 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“We may not be in the schools every day as we were, but we still know the tremendous need of some of our students,” said Irvin Scarberry, CCARSE’s president.
For more information about Cabell County Association of Retired School Employees, please contact Denis Chapman by email at dhchapma@aol.com.