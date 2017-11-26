Most read
Superintendent Seeking Public Input at “Listen and Learn” Meeting Tuesday, November 28
The purpose of the “Listen and Learn” meetings is for Superintendent Ryan Saxe to directly receive input from parents, students, staff and community members about successful programs in the district, and to gather suggestions for areas where the district may need to improve.
The meetings are open to anyone with an interest in Cabell’s elementary, middle, or high schools. If you can’t make the meeting nearest you, you are invited and encouraged to attend any of the other meetings.
Those attending the “Listen and Learn” meetings are encouraged to bring along non-perishable food items to be included in the backpack of a student in need. Facing Hunger Foodbank, the United Way of the River Cities and Wal-Mart are also all working to provide items for the meetings to help supplement donations.
The meeting will begin with a performance by the elementary choir from Explorer Academy.
Here is the complete schedule of the remaining Superintendent’s “Listen and Learn” sessions:
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
6:00 - 7:30 PM
Huntington East Middle School Cafeteria
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
6:00 - 7:30 PM
Huntington Middle Cafeteria
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
6:00 - 7:30 PM
Barboursville Middle Cafeteria