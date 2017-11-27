Jon Elmore Makes History; Herd Rolls Past Concord

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Junior guard Jon Elmore made Conference USA history with 22 points and 13 assists to tie collect his ninth career double-double from points and assists to tie Marquette’s Travis Diener record for the most in league history in the Marshall men’s basketball 106-70 victory over Concord on Sunday evening.

The win pushed the Herd to a 4-2 overall record and a 4-0 record at home. The Mountain Lions fell to 3-4 on the season.

Elmore led the Herd in scoring for the fifth time in six games with 22 points, 10 of which came from the free throw line. He also led the team with 13 assists, which gave him his first double-double of the season.

Junior forward Ajdin Penava added 17 points and led with 13 rebounds, earning him his fourth double-double of the season. It was the first time this season and the first time since March 2 of last season against Rice that Marshall had two players with double-doubles.

The Herd had four other players reach double-digit scoring, with junior guard C.J. Burks being the game’s second-highest scorer with 19 points. Freshman Jarrod West added 11 points. Freshman Darius George (12) and redshirt freshman Jannson Williams (10) each added career-highs.

Just over a minute into the contest, West had the first two of the Herd’s season high 35 points off turnovers as he took a steal all the way for the contest’s first field goal. Marshall scored 13 of the next 16 points and carried the momentum and lead throughout the half.

The Herd held its largest halftime lead of the season at 19 points, with the score 55-36 at the midway point.

The beat rolled on in the second half, as the closest Concord cut the lead to was 15 points. The Herd used separate 10-0 and 13-0 runs on way to the dominant 106-70 win over the Mountain Lions.

Marshall shot 51 percent from the field (36-of-71) and 30 percent from beyond the arc (9-of-30). The team had season-highs in made free throws (25), total rebounds (52), steals (15), and assists (26) in its dominant performance.

POST-GAME NOTES

Jon Elmore’s double-double tonight has tied him with Travis Diener’s league-leading nine in the C-USA.

Jon Elmore has eclipsed 1,200 total points scored for Marshall. Ge now has 1,216.

Ajdin Penava collected six blocks this contest for the second time this season, he also had six blocks vs N.C. Central on Nov. 22. He now has 25 blocks on the season.

The pairing of CJ Burks and Jarrod West now have a total of 19 steals on the season.

55 points is the most that Marshall have scored in one half of play this season. (UT-Martin previous record with 52)

Penava finished the game with, 17 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season.

Five Marshall players reached double-digit point totals for the first time this season in a single game, this was last accomplished March 10, 2017 against Louisiana Tech in last season’s C-USA tournament.

Marshall had six players finish with double-digit point totals, last accomplished against Feb. 4, 2017 against La. Tech.

Marshall had two players with double-doubles for the first time this season. Last time, this was accomplished was against Rice on March 2.

Will Fenton and Marcus Reed both made their Marshall debuts tonight against Concord.

Marshall has connected on 48 total three-pointers this season.

Marshall scored above 100 points in regulation for the first time this season. The last time this was accomplished was on March 4, 2017 against North Texas.

Marshall did not trail the Mountain Lions for a single second in the contest.

UP NEXT

The Thundering Herd hits the road for a contest at William & Mary on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Tipoff from Williamsburg, Va. is set for 7 p.m.