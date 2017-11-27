BREAKING... Huntington Countersues Red Lobster; Park in Pullman Square Garage, Attorney Says

 Monday, November 27, 2017
The City of Huntington has counter sued the current owners of Red Lobster,  according to the Herald Dispatch. City Attorney Scott Damron alleges that the 118 parking space agreement was with former Red Lobster owner , General Mills Restaurant Group. 

Damron said that the issue became void when the new owners, Red Lobster Hospitality, did not seek to extend the agreement, the HD wrote.

The HMDA lot now has five spaces for a law firm, 50 for the Pullman Plaza Hotel, and the remaining for monthly parking passes.

Since the original agreement, Damron noted in the counter-suit, Pullman Square had been built since the original agreement which has parking garage space available.

