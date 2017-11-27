Most read
BREAKING... Huntington Countersues Red Lobster; Park in Pullman Square Garage, Attorney Says
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 03:42 Updated 20 min ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Damron said that the issue became void when the new owners, Red Lobster Hospitality, did not seek to extend the agreement, the HD wrote.
The HMDA lot now has five spaces for a law firm, 50 for the Pullman Plaza Hotel, and the remaining for monthly parking passes.
Since the original agreement, Damron noted in the counter-suit, Pullman Square had been built since the original agreement which has parking garage space available.