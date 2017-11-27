A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is Coming to Spread Christmas Cheer

HUNTINGTON, WV- Christmas time is here- happiness and cheer! Reynolds and Associates, American Babbitt Bearing, Prichard Electric, Chapman Printing, and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital present A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center on December 5, 2017 at 7 p.m. Tis the season for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and all of the Peanuts gang to bring the holiday season back to life!

A Charlie Brown Christmas is an Emmy® and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz. The tale has warmed the hearts of millions of viewers since it first aired on television in 1965. Schulz’s timeless story is brought to life in this faithful adaption featuring the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, a neighborhood Christmas play, a scraggly fir Christmas tree, and the whole Peanuts gang.

In A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage, Charlie Brown is saddened by the materialism surrounding the holiday season. Lucy helps Charlie Brown by convincing him to direct the neighborhood Christmas play, however things go amiss when Brown selects a tiny fir tree for the show. It’s up to Linus to save the day and remind everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

“A sweet and touching, live action version that is itself an instant holiday classic.” – Broadway World

“It’s like watching the television special come to life!” – Around the Town Chicago

To get in the holiday spirit the right way the Charlie Brown and the gang at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office a 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Ticket prices are $68.40/54.21/43.30.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is also sponsored by Northwestern Mutual, Huntington Federal, Marshall Orthopedics, KEE 100, B-97, The Brew, WSAZ, The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall University, and the Marshall Artists Series.