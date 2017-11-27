Huntington Firefighters Holding Boot Drive

File Photo

Huntington Professional Firefighters Local 289 will conduct a boot drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the intersections of 5th Avenue and 9th Street and 3rd Avenue and 20th Street.

All proceeds will be used to purchase Christmas presents for children at the Huntington City Mission. Firefighters will join Santa Claus to deliver the presents to the City Mission before Christmas.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus