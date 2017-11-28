INTO Marshall to wrap gifts for donations

Wrapping presents, for some, is just not that easy. INTO Marshall hopes to ease that anxiety and time crunch with a Gift Wrapping Extravaganza Thursday, Dec. 7.

From 1-5 p.m., Marshall faculty and staff, as well as members of the community, can bring their gifts to East Hall’s upstairs café area, where INTO Marshall faculty and staff will wrap presents in exchange for a donation to INTO Giving, a global charity established in 2008.

INTO Giving helps disadvantaged and impoverished children go to school (and stay in school) by working across the globe, supporting projects that increase access to education and improving the quality of teaching and learning. Every penny and dollar of the gift-wrap donations will be matched