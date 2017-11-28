Most read
INTO Marshall to wrap gifts for donations
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 03:11 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
From 1-5 p.m., Marshall faculty and staff, as well as members of the community, can bring their gifts to East Hall’s upstairs café area, where INTO Marshall faculty and staff will wrap presents in exchange for a donation to INTO Giving, a global charity established in 2008.
INTO Giving helps disadvantaged and impoverished children go to school (and stay in school) by working across the globe, supporting projects that increase access to education and improving the quality of teaching and learning. Every penny and dollar of the gift-wrap donations will be matched