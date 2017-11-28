Marshall Health welcomes new pediatrician, pediatric specialists

Christina Hensley, M.D., Fatima Tariq, M.D., and Kate M. Waldeck, M.D., have been named assistant professors at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, joining the medical and dental staff of Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital .

Hensley is a general pediatrician with Marshall Pediatrics and a two-time graduate of Marshall University, where she earned her Doctor of Medicine in 2014. Hensley also completed her pediatric residency training at Marshall. She is accepting new patients at Marshall Pediatrics, 2915 Third Avenue, Huntington, at 304-691-8900.

Tariq and Waldeck are board-certified, fellowship-trained specialists in pediatric critical care medicine.

Tariq earned her medical degree from King Edward Medical University in Pakistan. She completed her pediatric residency at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a pediatric critical care fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Waldeck earned her medical degree at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. She completed a pediatrics residency at Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center in Oakland, California, an anesthesia residency at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, followed by a pediatric critical care medicine fellowship also at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Tariq and Waldeck see patients in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.